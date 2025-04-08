Gracie Abrams, Paul Mescal's relationship status revealed after breakup rumours

Gracie Abrams, Paul Mescal still have 'strong chemistry'

Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal's relationship is thriving after the couple faced breakup rumours in January.

A source revealed to the People Magazine that despite being thousand miles away from each other, the lovebirds still prioritise their relationship.

In late March they were spotted spending time together in New York City, where the That’s So True crooner reportedly "showed her support for Paul by attending a performance of A Streetcar Named Desire in Brooklyn."

"There’s no denying the strong chemistry between Paul and Gracie, true lovebirds," the tipster added.

This isn’t the first time they have shown support to each other.

In October, the actor attended Abrams' show at Radio City Music Hall in the Big Apple, where he was spotted dancing and singing along to her music.

Then, in November, Abrams attended the Los Angeles premiere of her beau's movie Gladiator II. In the same month the source also told the outlet that they are "the real deal."

Abrams and Mescal were first spotted together in June 2024. They were photographed in London while sharing a meal. Two-months later they were spotted holding hands and walking down streets of London.

Recently the couple also marked milestones in their individual careers as Abrams, recently performed in Singapore as part of her The Secret of Us tour.

Meanwhile Mescal was in Las Vegas promoting the upcoming Beatles biopics, in which he was announced to be playing Paul McCartney during CinemaCon 2025 last week.