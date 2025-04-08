Anne Hathaway announces release date of upcoming 'Verity' movie

Anne Hathaway has recently shared new details about upcoming movie, Verity on social media.

On April 7, the Princess Diaries alum took to Instagram and announced release date of movie adaptation.

In the clip, Anne could be seen flipping through pages of Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name.

Captioning the post, The Intern actress wrote, “So Be It… that’s a wrap on the #VerityMovie production!”

Interestingly, Anne revealed that the forthcoming movie will release in theatres on May 15, 2026.

Later, Colleen also re-shared Anne’s post as the author wrote in the caption, “And that’s a wrap! Verity movie coming May 2026!”

The novelist also expressed her gratitude to cast and crew, saying, “Thank you to the entire cast, crew and production teams!”

“And to @annehathaway for this video. Cannot wait for you guys to see this one, it’s gonna be twisted and gorgeous!” added the It Ends With Us author.

Earlier in May 2024, Colleen opened up that Verity was set to be adapted by Amazon MGM Studios.

By November of that year, it was announced that Anne would be taking on the role of titular character, Verity Crawford.

In December, Josh Hartnett was cast as husband Jeremy Crawford while Dakota Johnson landed the role of writer Lowen.

Meanwhile, the movie also features Ismael Cruz Cordóva and Brady Wagner.