Saturday Night Live honours Val Kilmer with touching tribute after his death

Val Kilmer hosted SNL multiple times over the decades

Saturday Night Live swapped punchlines for a poignant moment as it honoured Val Kilmer over the weekend, days after the Hollywood star’s death at 65.

During the closing moments of Saturday’s episode, hosted by Jack Black, a black-and-white photo of Kilmer appeared on screen in tribute to the Batman Forever star, who hosted SNL on December 9, 2000.

Kilmer’s episode saw him spoofing his movies Top Gun and The Doors, spoofing his iconic roles as Ice Man in a sketch about an aging fighter pilot turned commercial captain, and as Jim Morrison fronting a supergroup in heaven on a Behind the Music parody.

He also showed off his range by playing Jeb Bush in a political soap opera, a giggling doctor on a chaotic daytime show, and even Burt Bacharach in a musical number.

Kilmer made a memorable return in 2011 for the Lonely Island short Best Friends, stealing scenes as a wild-eyed man forcing his way into a new friendship — with Matt Damon as a handsome drug addict.

Outside SNL, tributes continued pouring in for Kilmer, who passed away on April 1 due to pneumonia.

At CinemaCon on Thursday, Tom Cruise lead a moment of silence to remember his Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick co-star.

“I really can’t tell you how much I admired his work… Thank you, Val. I wish you well on your next journey,” the Mission: Impossible star said.