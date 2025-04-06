Chris Evans gets special 'Captain America' tribute by his superfan

'The Avengers' pays surprise visit to his admirer

Chris Evans is one of the most popular names of Hollywood, who has played the iconic Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Evans’ depiction of the MCU superhero has had a huge impact on audience. Not just that, his portrayal of Captain America is widely famous all around the world.

One of his superfans has paid the 43-year-old actor a very special tribute having a reference of his classic character.

Scott Clayton visited tattoo artist Luke Atay’s East Side Ink Tattoo shop in New York City in October 2023 with a special request.

As per Luke, Scott came with a request saying he wanted ‘a realistic mechanical arm similar to the Winter Soldiers, with Captain America’s shield painted on the steel.’

He revealed that Clayton kept on coming from out of state every few months to get it done.

Last month in March, the admirer got a surprise from the OG ‘Captain’ Evans, who paid a surprise visit to the tattoo parlour only to see his fan's ink completed, reported PEOPLE.

According to Josh Lord, the co-owner of the shop, "The moment he (Scott) realized that the actor who played his favourite character was sitting right there after finishing his sleeve was one of my favourite moments tattooing, ever.”

Lord also revealed that he met the Gifted actor back in 2018, when the superstar came in the tattoo shop along with his co-actors Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Scarlett Johansson to celebrate their time as the official members of Marvel.