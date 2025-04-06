MGK reignites drama with Megan Fox’s ex-husband Brian Austin Green

MGK takes a dig at Brian Austin Green with latest ‘petty’ move

Machine Gun Kelly reignited his feud with Megan Fox’s ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, by slamming him on social media.

The 34-year-old rapper, who recently welcomed a child with Fox, trolled the actor by announcing a drink at his 27 Club Coffee lounge, which pokes fun at him.

The Emo Girl hitmaker took to Instagram on Friday, April 4th, and shared a picture of their new green beverage.

“NEW DRINK ALERT: CHILD ACTOR MARGARITA,” the caption of the café’s post read.

“We put a childish twist on this margarita meant for those days when you just don’t wanna act like an adult,” it continued.

Fans quickly put two and two together and commented about the rapper being “petty.”

“I see what you did there,” wrote a social media user, while another added, “Soooooo petty. Obsessed”

“Petty with it,” a third chimed in.

The “child actor” comment seemingly referred to MGK’s earlier feud with the Anger Management star.

Green previously shared a message from the rapper publicly after he asked about his child with Fox, soon after they announced the pregnancy.

“Stop asking when our child is gonna be born. you the FEDS,” wrote the rocker in the message.

He continued, “Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking my name in public. You chose the wrong one to f–k with mr child actor. go back to cereal commercials.”