Prince Harry’s charity row takes unexpected turn as new claims emerge

Prince Harry, who is embroiled in a row with his former charity chair, Dr Sophie Chandauka, seemingly had a ray of hope emerge amid the conflict.

The Duke of Sussex was accused of “bullying at scale” after he announced his resignation in solidarity with the board of trustees who quit after contention with the head of the duke’s Africa foundation, Sentebale.

However, now shocking claims have emerged about Dr Chandauka, which could potentially discredit her claims against King Charles’ son.

A source told The Daily Telegraph that Dr Chandauka is allegedly driving a campaign against Prince Harry and the trustees of bullying when challenged over losing a major sponsor.

“As soon as anyone turns against her, she brings the race card in and she comes for you,” the insider claimed. “She’s a very poisonous woman and it's very sad it's come to this.”

Meanwhile, royal biographer Hugo Vickers remarked in The Sun that the situation is “very toxic and very difficult”.

While Vickers noted to not devalue Dr Chandauka’s personal experience of feeling targeted, he added that “everybody has to be terribly careful whenever they mention anything to do with race issues, because it’s very complicated, and it’s very sensational”.

He observed that she is “using every possible bit of ammunition because she’s been pushed out and is obviously very upset”. He also drew a comparison to Meghan Markle that the Duchess of Sussex has “played this card once or twice rather prominently.”

Vickers stated that at this point, it’s a “fair game” to see who would emerge victorious on the other side of the feud.