Prince William, Kate set to travel as Meghan sends special invitation

Prince William and Kate Middleton appear to be making secret plans as buzz surrounding Meghan Markle’s upcoming new podcast kicks up.

The Princess of Wales is slowly and gradually returning to her full-fledged routine of public-facing duties. Meanwhile, the future king has been taking on a major chunk of royal duties since the King Charles and Kate’s cancer diagnosis.

Now, as Kate is in remission and shifting her focus on family, , the Waleses are in talks to travel abroad. However, they will not be travelling to the US.

While Kate has reportedly working as a ‘peacemaker’ between William and Prince Harry, the couple is keeping their focus on unwinding and staying stress-free.

“William has been incredibly supportive through Kate’s cancer battle – he’s really proven himself to be a remarkable partner when the going gets tough,” a source told Closer Magazine. “His big focus has been on making the most of their time and this second chance at life together.”

The insider noted that the couple plans on having “more romantic dinners” and “more holidays” as they are “mapping out summer plans right now”. Apart from the usual family trips to Cornwall and the Isle of Scilly, William and Kate are also planning a honeymoon as they return to Seychelles – the location where they first honeymooned.

The news also comes as Meghan reacted to a special request she received for her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

Brian Tyree Henry told Kelly Clarkson during an interview that she and Elizabeth Olsen would love to be on her show.

To that, Meghan was quick to respond and hinted at a surprise awaiting the two.