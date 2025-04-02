Shane Warne’s mysterious death revealed in shocking details

New details have recently surfaced about the sudden death of cricket legend Shane Warne, shedding more light on what happened in those final moments.

Shane, Aussie cricket legend, sadly passed away at 52 on March 4, 2022, while on holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand. However, he was found unresponsive in his luxury villa just an hour after two women were seen leaving his £2,000-a-night room on CCTV.

A recently uncovered medical report, which is revealed by The Sun more than three years after his death, shows that two types of Viagra and a drug used to improve bedroom performance were found in his suite.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, they found Viagra (Sildenafil), Kamagra (a less regulated version of Viagra sold in jelly form), and Dapoxetine, a drug used to help with premature ejaculation.

Kamagra is illegal in Thailand, but it's still easy to find and buy over the counter.

Viagra and Dapoxetine are legally available with a prescription, but they can also be bought on the black market. It's still unknown whether Shane had used any of these drugs before his death.

However, the cricketer had a known history of heart problems, and these medications carry warnings for people with cardiovascular conditions.

A post-mortem in Thailand determined that Shane Warner's death was from natural causes, linked to congenital heart disease.