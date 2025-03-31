'The Last of Us' showrunner shares reason behind ending series soon

‘The Last of Us’ showrunner shares reason of ending series soon

The Last of Us creator Craig Mazin gave a hint on how long the series should run and why during its second season premiere on March 24.

In conversation with People Magazine, Mazin shared whether he and his co-creator Neil Druckmann, will make their own storylines after covering the main plot from both The Last of Us games before a new video game sequel comes out.

"No, Neil and I really are focused on telling the story that's there, and it will come to an end, whether it is in season 3 or season 4," said the co-writer, co-director and co-executive producer of the series.

"I’m not sure how I can top this," Mazin continued. "So if there’s more or less of this to happen, other people will carry it forward."

The hit post-apocalyptic series which debuted in January 2023, is based on the 2013 video game of the same name.

Season one revolved around Pedro Pascal’s smuggler character Joel and Bella Ramsey’s teen character Ellie crossing the U.S. together with Joel protecting Ellie since she is immune to the fungus infection ravaging the post-apocalyptic world.

Meanwhile, the upcoming second season is set to likely include storylines from the 2020 video game, introducing Kaitlyn Dever’s solider character Abby as well as other new supporting cast members.

The Last of Us is streaming now on HBO Max, and season 2 is slated to release on April 13.