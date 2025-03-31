Seth Rogen recalls experiencing ‘lot of pressure’ during Adele concert

Seth Rogen on shocking experience at Adele concert

Seth Rogen still can’t believe he accidentally became one of the main attractions at Adele’s One Night Only concert back in 2021.

During a chat on The Howard Stern Show on March 26, the Superbad star, 42, recalled how he and his wife, Lauren Miller Rogen, said yes to attending the show without knowing much about it.

“Me and my wife, we got a call, ‘There’s an Adele concert, do you want to go to an Adele concert?’ We’re like, ‘Yeah, who doesn’t f------ want to go to an Adele concert? That sounds fun,’” he explained.

Thinking it was just a casual night out, the couple decided to enjoy themselves beforehand.

“We did just get incredibly high,” Rogen admitted. “We parked there, hotboxed the car and were just like, ‘We’re going to a concert, it’s going to be fun.’”

But as soon as they arrived, reality hit.

“Clearly we’re like, ‘This isn’t just a normal concert. Like, they’re filming this concert. It’s a big filmed event,’” he said.

Things escalated when they saw their ticket numbers for the first time: A1 and A2. “I was like, ‘Oh no! That seems close, that seems very close,’” Rogen recounted.

Sure enough, the couple found themselves seated front and center, just inches away from camera rigs filming the entire event for primetime television.

“I’ve never met Adele, I’ve never seen Adele in real life before. I was like, ‘How did this happen?’ And so the whole time I’m just like, ‘Well, I gotta act like I look like an engaged concert-goer throughout this experience,’” he shared.

Stern joked about how Rogen was the “guy they kept flashing to in the audience,” a moment the actor said came with unexpected pressure.

“I think I kept it together, but it was a lot of pressure,” Rogen admitted.