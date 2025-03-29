'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston forced to end friendship with Hollywood celeb

Jennifer Aniston, Chelsea Handler friendship died down: Real reason revealed

Jennifer Aniston and Chelsea Handler, who were once inseparable, have finally parted ways.

The Murder Mystery actress and the Chelsea Does star were incredibly close doing everything together – be it award shows or vacations.

However, as time passed by, the two apparently drifted apart after the Fun Size star allegedly revealed too much information about Bruce Almighty actress.

The 56-year-old is a very "private" person and not very comfortable in making personal information public, according to Daily Mail.

On the other hand, the 50-year-old is quite an extrovert who likes to be in the limelight.

The clash of their personalities became the reason for the rift.

The tipster further mentioned "breakdown was always inevitable."

The outlet reported that with the growing closeness between the two, Aniston would also confide in her with issues during relationship with Brad Pitt.

However, the We're the Millers alum's concern emerged when the comedian began revealing intimate details of Aniston's life during interviews.

In fact, in 2014, Handler even publicly shaded the Troy star and Angelina Jolie in an interview in which she called her "a f***ing lunatic."

Recently, several media outlets also reported that one of the prime reasons Handler got "access" into Wanderlust actress' close friends circle was trash-talking Wanted actress.