Prince Andrew shocks Britons as ‘secret’ thoughts on monarchy revealed

Prince Andrew appears to be playing with fire despite his many ongoing controversies as the Duke of York’s surprising views about monarchy were laid bare.

The younger brother of King Charles, has been embroiled in a row with his brother over his 30-room mansion Royal Lodge. However, the latest slew of scandals has further ousted him from public royal family gatherings.

According to a former butler Paul Burrell at the Palace, Andrew is considered one of the most “difficult” members of the royal family and aides would routinely try to “avoid” the Duke.

Moreover, royal author, Tom Quinn corroborates the incident in his book, Yes, Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, and also revealed bombshell claims that admirers of King Charles would find rather shocking.

“A lot of his staff don’t think very much of him because they think he’s entitled and quite bad-tempered,” claimed Quinn.

The author believes that a lot of Andrew’s bad attitude comes from frustration and jealousy from Charles.

“A lot of his bad temper, I think, is frustration because, in many ways, he felt he would be a better king than Charles, his brother,” he explained. “[Andrew] is less introspective, he’s less sensitive. He’s more of a … tough guy. And I think he feels frustrated even more now that he’s no longer a working royal. He does tend to take it out on the staff.”

Andrew was stripped off of his senior royal titles in 2019, by Queen Elizabeth, after he was caught in a sex scandal - for allegedly raping an underage girl - and his connections with convicted Jeffery Epstein.