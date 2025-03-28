Palace makes important announcement about Prince Edward's new patronage

King Charles office has shared major update about Prince Edward's new important patronage, previously held by his late mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke of Edinburgh, Duchess Sophie's husband, has become Patron of the Southbank Centre in London, the UK’s largest arts centre.Before becoming a full-time working royal in 2022, the Duke worked in theatre and television production.

The Southbank Centre, a major arts center in London, has traditionally been patronized by members of the royal family.

The Palace has shared details about the Duke's new role hours after King Charles was discharged from hospital, following his treatment for cancer side effects.

The statement, shared by the royal family's social media account with the Duke's picture, read: "The Duke of Edinburgh has become Patron of the @SouthbankCentre, taking on the role previously held by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II."

It continued: "Presenting more than 5000 events a year, The Southbank Centre is the UK’s largest arts centre and was opened by King George VI in 1951, as part of the Festival of Britain.

"The centre offers a year-round programme of events, workshops and projects designed to engage and inspire children, families, young people and adults of all backgrounds."

The palace also shared details of the royal's meetings, writing: "On a tour of the centre, His Royal Highness met young people from The Technical Academy, a training programme for 18+ year olds offering hands-on behind the scenes training in live events."

It concluded: "The Duke also met staff at the Hayward Gallery, the centre’s contemporary arts space, to hear about the current exhibition on display."