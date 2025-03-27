Kelly Clarkson makes bold statement about schools’ student performances

Kelly Clarkson has recently called out schools for scheduling student performances during the middle of workday.

During an appearance of Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast, the singer reflected on challenges of working mother who have school-going children.

In a show teaser shared via Instagram on March 26, Kelly questioned schools about arranging student performances during middle of the workday.

“I am not gonna lie. I don’t know when the school systems thought it would be a good plan for families and their emotional stability to start having performances at 10 a.m. during the week,” said the 42-year-old.

Kelly stated, “This just in: a lot of us work. And surprising you with it, like, not giving you an advance where you can at least tell your work, ‘Hey, I’m gonna need this morning off, like, to come in.’”

The singer explained that most employers would not grant the time-off and parents could not attend events.

“A lot of jobs wouldn’t let you do that anyway,” she continued.

Kelly pointed out that even “if you’re, like, the boss and you would have that control, our kids don’t understand. And we just look like tools when we’re not there”.

She also addressed teachers’ concerns who questioned that why some parents would make it and other won’t.

“Then they go, ‘Why was this mom there?’ And then you have to say, ‘Because that kid’s got a better mom.’ I don’t know,” added Kelly, who shares two children with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.