Jennifer Lopez steps out with new plus one after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Garner found herself a beloved plus one to accompany her to public events following her highly publicised divorce from her fourth husband Ben Affleck.

After appearing together with her child Emme at the Los Angeles Wicked premiere, the Mother star brought her 17-year-old to Broadway.

On Sunday, March 23, the On The Floor singer attended the opening night of Othello, a new revival featuring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, at the Barrymore Theatre in New York City with her child.

The mother-child duo made stylish appearances in coordinated looks, with the Atlas actress donning a two-piece outfit. She paired the high neck, midriff-baring top and floor-sweeping skirt adorned with a sparkly pattern of bedazzled stones with a black fur statement coat.

Lopez, 55, pulled back her locks in a tight updo bun and completed her look with silver earrings.

Meanwhile, Emme, whom Lopez welcomed with her third former husband Marc Anthony, rocked a black and white pinstriped suit with a grey button-down shirt and a printed tie.

The teen opted for black loafers and accessorised her look with a pair of black eyeglasses and gold earrings.

Lopez’s night out with Emme came days after Affleck made headlines in the wake of his cosy outings with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Garner, 52, and Affleck are now keeping a low profile since her boyfriend, John Miller, issued an ultimatum.