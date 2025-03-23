‘Genuine’ Gwyneth Paltrow draws Meghan Markle comparisons with cooking video

The 'Iron Man' alum recently publicly defended Meghan Markle

Fans are convinced Gwyneth Paltrow threw subtle shade at Meghan Markle in a new cooking video.

On Saturday, March 22, the Iron Man star shared an Instagram clip of herself making breakfast, casually dressed in striped pajamas with no makeup.

The video began with Paltrow sipping coffee and looking directly into the camera before putting biscuits in the oven, doing a high kick, and kissing her dog. She then fried eggs, plated her meal, and showed off the finished dish — biscuits, eggs, bacon, and jam.

“My cleaner take on a classic breakfast: gluten-free buttermilk biscuits, not-so-perfectly cooked over-easy eggs, and crispy bacon #boyfriendbreakfast,” she captioned the post, set to Natalie Cole’s This Will Be (An Everlasting Love).

It didn’t take long for fans to speculate that Paltrow’s video was a dig at the Duchess of Sussex, who recently showcased her own cooking skills in her Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

Critics praised Paltrow for being “genuine” in her real kitchen, unlike Markle, who reportedly filmed in a nearby rental home.

“Gwyneth Paltrow continues to throw shade & I’m here for it! No makeup in her actual kitchen!” one user wrote. Another added, “No fake house, fake kitchen, fake hair extensions, fake friends… just your beautiful true self.”

Earlier this month, Paltrow addressed Markle’s lifestyle rebrand in Vanity Fair, saying, “Everybody deserves an attempt at everything they want to try.”

She also shared that she was raised to see “other women as friends, not foes” and has an instinct to defend women targeted by public criticism.