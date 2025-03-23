'Guns N’ Roses' ex drummer Frank Ferrer releases statement after his exit from band

Frank Ferrer served as drummer to 'Guns N' Roses' for 19 years

Hard rock American band Guns N’ Roses' drummer Frank Ferrer has officially exited the music group.

Frank was the longtime drummer of the renowned band as he has served as the sticksman for over 19 years.

On March 20, the group mates announced the amicable departure of the 58-year-old musician in a X post.

The former drummer has also released an official statement following his exit from the band.

In an Instagram post, Ferrer tagged the official social media handle of the band and wrote, “The outpouring of love I have felt from the incredible fans of Guns N’ Roses and my peers over the past 24 hours has been tremendous.”

He expressed his gratitude and love towards frontman Axl and other bandmates and at the same time felt disappointed that this chapter came to an end.

Frank wrote, “It has been an incredible 19 years. Guns N’ Roses has given me life-changing memories and experiences.”

“A huge thanks to management, the crew, and fans for giving me memories that I will cherish for my lifetime. I hope I see you all again soon”, he concluded.

He joined the Guns N’ Roses in 2006 after replacing Bryan Mantia, who acted as a drummer for the rock group in 2000.