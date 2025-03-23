Meghan Trainor sparks controversy with dramatic weight loss transformation

Meghan Trainor sparked a frenzy on social media after sharing stunning new photos of herself, fueling speculation about her dramatic weight loss transformation.

The 31-year-old singer, known for her hit song All About That Bass, posted a striking Instagram carousel from a recent photo shoot, showcasing her noticeably slimmer figure in a mini skirt and t-shirt.

Fans were quick to react, with one die-hard supporter posting a side-by-side comparison of Meghan's transformation, writing, "Her glow-up is so insane."

While Trainor recently admitted to undergoing a breast augmentation and lift, she has yet to address rumors about weight-loss medication.

Despite the lack of confirmation, the internet was abuzz with theories.

"Ozempic is a helluva drug," one critic wrote, while another chimed in, "This is called Ozempic and surgery, but she looks good!" Others jumped to her defense, with one fan arguing, "I mean, she was never ugly—she just lost weight."

Some speculated that Trainor's transformation had less to do with weight loss and more with a jaw procedure.

"The main reason people find her more attractive is that she fixed her underbite," one user theorized, noting that forum discussions had struggled to pinpoint what exactly changed.

Beyond weight loss, Trainor has been candid about her cosmetic tweaks. S

he recently opened up about a botched Botox job, admitting on her Workin' On It podcast in December that an overdone lip flip left her unable to smile properly.

"I got too much Botox, and I need help. I messed up," she confessed. "Everywhere I go, I cannot smile. My face hurts to smile."

Her older brother, Ryan, even pointed out the change, prompting Trainor to admit she "can't unsee" how different her smile had become.

Despite the controversy surrounding her weight loss, Trainor's fans continue to support her, praising her confidence and self-acceptance.