Prince William taken by surprise as future King receives powerful honour

Prince William appeared to be genuinely surprised when he received a heartfelt gesture during his significant trip to Estonia.

The Prince of Wales, who made his mark during the crucial diplomatic mission on behalf of the monarch, received a gift that held a hidden meaning for him and his family.

As William was meeting with well-wishers outside the Cleantech Association in Tallinn on Thursday, he was handed by fruit and vegetable by royal enthusiast Talis Tobreluts.

Talis shared that following the confession William made about having a difficult year owing to his wife, Kate Middleton, and his father King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, he wanted to give the heir to the throne something special.

“I wanted to make a gift for Prince William, but not any gift,” Talis told GB News. “I wanted it to come from my heart, and I was thinking about Prince William’s past last year when his father and wife announced their battle against a bad disease, cancer.”

He continued, “I decided to come up with a present or gift with a powerful message that is, stay healthy.”

The royal fan stressed to “eat lots of vegetables with fibre, vitamins and minerals, and eat lots of protein too. Eating protein and doing resistance training is the best solution for everyone while they are aging. So, this is the best anti-aging solution in the world.”

When William reached Talis, he looked “genuinely surprised” to receive the basket and admitted that “no one had ever given him anything like it before”.

Talis narrated, “‘Are these really for me?’ [William] asked. ‘They’re really for you,’ I replied. ‘A heartfelt gift’.”

In the end, before the Prince finally took the basket, he joked, “Are you sure you’re not giving me your dinner?”

While the gift appeared to be humble, a gesture like this coming from people suggests a major honour as William is already being warmly welcomed into his destined role.