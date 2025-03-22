Aubrey Plaza’s husband Jeff Baena’s tragic end shock update emerges

Aubrey Plaza’s husband Jeff Baena’s tragic end: Shocking revelation made

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus star, lost her husband on January 3rd at a young age of 47.

The filmmaker had committed suicide and was found unconscious in his Los Angeles home.

In a recent turn of events, a crucial detail regarding the passing of The Little Hours director has been uncovered.

As per medical examiner’s report accessed by Us Weekly, the 40-year-old had a welfare check on her husband around a month after the duo parted ways discreetly.

The medical report stated that it was due to something that Baena said that rang alarm and she sent her friend to check on him.

Moreover, it was after this incident that the screenwriter started taking therapy.

Another groundbreaking revelation made in the report was that the two had been in contact on the day of his death as she received text message from her late husband that morning.

As the news of his demise spread, Plaza broke silence.

A rep for Plaza shared a statement, “This is an unimaginable tragedy.”

It continued, “We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.”