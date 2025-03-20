Taylor Swift’s friend Brittany Mahomes giving major postpartum goals

Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift’s football friend, shows off her postpartum body

Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift's friend and wife of Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, has stunned everyone.

Brittany is one of the people Taylor Swift has met and become close friends with after starting dating NFL star Travis Kelce.

Patrick Mahomes’ wife gave birth to her third child just a few months back. A few months into postpartum, she is back to her old self hitting the gym like she had never left.

She left fans in awe with her incredible fitness.

The Kansas City Current co-owner took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie donning hot pink sports bra, matching high-waisted leggings and completing her look with a pair of pink sneakers.

The 29-year old captioned the post quipping, “How much pink is too much?”

For the unversed, Brittany and Patrick married in 2022 in a private ceremony in Hawaii. The couple welcomed two children: son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III in 2022 and daughter Golden Raye Mahomes in 2025.