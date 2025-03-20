Khloe Kardashian reflects on marrying Lamar Odom 30 days after meeting

Khloe Kardashian opens up about marrying Lamar Odom in 30 days of knowing him: ‘guilty’

Khloe Kardashian had a candid conversation about her marriage to Lamar Odom, where she shared that she doesn’t regret anything.

The 40-year-old reality star, however, knows that there were mistakes made along the way.

In the latest episode of podcast Khloe in Wonder Land, the socialite had a talk with dating coach Logan Ury, who explained how following the initial spark in a relationship can lead to painful consequences.

"I got married in 30 days of meeting my first husband. We met and then, when he proposed, we got married 9 days later, so yes, [I'm] guilty [of falling for the spark]," Khloe admitted, referring to her 2009 marriage to Odom.

Despite how things turned out, she said that she "wouldn’t change it" looking back. "I also love that experience and it was one of the best experiences of my life and I loved that, but I don’t think — I’ll never say never – I don’t think I would ever do that again."

Khloe added, "I hope not. Because you really don’t know the person. As fast as it started, it can also dwindle just as quickly. But I feel like with others, I’ve done both. I’ve taken some time but I’ve also gone head-first."

Nevertheless, she is a hopeless romantic at heart, she said, "I believe in love, I believe in happily ever after, I’m not cynical, I do think someone’s out there for me, I just don’t know if right now is my time."