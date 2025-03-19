Benny Blanco reacts to Selena Gomez's first ever Disney audition tape

Selena Gomez shares a clip of her Disney audition

Selena Gomez is taking a trip down memory lane with her fiancé Benny Blanco.

The singer and actress, 32, shared a rare childhood audition tape on Instagram on March 18, teasing her and Blanco's new song Younger and Hotter Than Me in the caption.

In the clip, a young Gomez chats excitedly with casting executives, unknowingly foreshadowing her Disney Channel stardom.

“We play around like, ‘I’m Selena, and you’re watching Disney Channel,’” she says, mimicking the network’s iconic Mickey Mouse wand promos. A voice off-camera responds, “You might not be too far off. You never know, right?”

Another snippet shows Gomez confidently explaining her dreams: “I’m trying to get into my singing career or my acting career… I want to do both.”

Even at a young age, she was determined, adding, “It’d be awesome, a fun experience, but I’m not going to cry if I don’t get it.”

The nostalgic video struck a chord with Gomez’s fiancé, Benny Blanco, who commented, “Why does this make me so emotional?”

Gomez’s dreams did come true. She landed her first Disney role in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody in 2006, followed by a recurring spot on Hannah Montana. A year later, she became a household name as Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place.

Now, with a music and acting career spanning decades, she’s living out the vision she had as a little girl in that audition room.