Drew Barrymore addresses difficult childhood in the spotlight: Watch

Drew Barrymore has recently opened up about her difficult childhood in the spotlight.

In a video shared on Instagram on March 18, the Never Been Kissed actress discussed her child stardom as she was glammed up by her make-up artist Lauren Lazaro Gulino and hairstylist Daniel Howell.

“I don't know how I ever went through any of that, and it just feels too indulgent and egotistical to be like, ‘Ugh, I can't believe I survived or that I got through what I went through,’” said the 50-year-old.

Drew admitted, “I just think of like, ‘Oh god, I'm a parent now. I don't want my girls to end up that way.’”

The Charlie’s Angels actress, who shares two daughters from her four-year marriage to third ex-husband Will Kopelman, stated, “It's another round of like being hard on that young girl.”

“I wish I could pretend I had three daughters and I could try to nurture her,” she continued.

Drew further said, “I can't wait until I get to the place where I have time in my life and I can just focus on healing that young girl.”

“How did any of us make it through? Being young is so hard. It's the same for every single person,” added the Blended actress.

For the unversed, Drew began drinking alcohol by age nine, smoking marijuana by age 10, and doing cocaine by age 12 after starring in blockbusters like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Firestarter and Irreconcilable Differences.

Meanwhile, the Music and Lyrics actress also compared her “wonderful life” now to “what it was in this place”.

“I thought I would be here forever. I never thought I was gonna make it to somewhere better. And I'm just so happy with my life,” pointed out Drew.

The actress further said, “I don't know if I would have the life I have if it wasn't for a place like this. So, it was so important to come here today and just like honour this.”