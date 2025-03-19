Gwyneth Paltrow breaks silence over Meghan Markle's 'As Ever' controversy

Gwyneth Paltrow sent an uplifting message to Meghan Markle amid the ongoing backlash drawn to the Duchess' lifestyle brand, As Ever.

The renowned Hollywood actress and successful businesswoman finally addressed the comparisons which has been made between her wellness company Goop and the Duchess of Sussex's newly rebranded project.

As per GB, Gwyneth welcomed Meghan to the lifestyle creative medium in her new interview.

The Iron Man actress said, "I think there's always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try."

While quoting her mother Blythe Danner's advice, Gwyneth said, "Another woman is never your competition... What is right for you will find you."

Notably, the 52-year-old renowned American actress extended her support for women by saying, "I do have, always, a strong instinct to stand up for them."

It is important to note that Meghan and Gwyneth both live in Montecito, but, the two leading ladies did not have a chance to know each other,

Gwyneth revealed, "I don't know Meghan and Harry. I mean, I've met Meghan, who seems really lovely, but I don't know her at all."

In a light-hearted remark, Chris Martin's ex-partner said that she would "try to get through" the Duke and Duchess' security detail and bring a "pie" for the couple.