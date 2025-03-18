Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on her ‘intriguing’ romance with Brad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow has recently opened up about her high-profile romance with Brad Pitt.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Iron Man star, who got engaged in December 1996 with Brad and broke up six months later, said, “He’s a very intriguing character.”

Interestingly, Gwyneth also compared her romance with Brad with Prince William.

“It’s like having dated, I don’t know, Prince William or something,” stated the 52-year-old.

The Goop founder mentioned, “That’s always going to come up.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Gwyneth revealed that Brad once being “over for my birthday” while she was filming a movie in the English countryside, working up to 20 hours a day, six days a week.

The Avengers actress told the outlet that a producer “made me feel like I was the most entitled… It was such a horrible feeling”.

Gwyneth recalled the producer “might craft a story that I’m being difficult and of course you didn’t say anything, because you could already tell that the guy with the power was like, ‘I don’t like what I’m seeing here’”.

Earlier, the actress discussed bout her romance with Brad on the Call Her Daddy podcast back in May 2023.

Gwyneth disclosed that she “was totally heartbroken when we broke up” as she called off her engagement with Brad.

“It was the right thing at that time, but it was really hard,” pointed out the actress.

Gwyneth added, “There were a number of things that had happened, he was nine years older than me … he knew what he wanted, he was ready to do it, and I was kind of all over the place.”