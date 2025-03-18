Princess Eugenie makes statement ahead of Harry's visa reveal

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter Princess Eugenie has released personal update amid speculation about Prince Harry's future in the US.

The Princess of York turned to her Instagram story just hours before her cousin Prince Harry's US visa documents were set to be released to the public, sharing images from her exhibition visits.

She captioned the pictures: "I've been to see some incredible exhibitions recently."

Princess Beatrice' younger sister Eugenie, who enjoys close bond with Harry, posted pictures of the colourful artwork.

Eugenie's social media update comes at a sensitive time for the royal family. A US court has ordered the Duke of Sussex's immigration files to be made public by Tuesday (March 18).

The Heritage Foundation alleges Harry 'lied' about his drug use to US immigration authorities. Such misrepresentation could potentially lead to a lifetime ban from the United States.