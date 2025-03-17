Holly Willoughby joins star studded St. Patrick's Day celebration

Holly joins colleagues Dermot O'Leary and celebrity chef Clodagh McKenna for a lively celebration

Holly Willoughby and Eamonn Holmes were among the many celebrities raising a toast to St. Patrick's Day on Monday.

The beloved presenter joined This Morning colleagues Dermot O'Leary and celebrity chef Clodagh McKenna for a lively celebration filled with music and laughter.

Holly looked stunning as she enjoyed a pint of Guinness at The Cork Arms, where the group entertained themselves with classic Irish tunes.

Sharing a lovely selfie with Clodagh, she wrote, ' Last Night at The Cork Arms with this beauty.... so gorgeous to see you.'

It comes amid the news related to Holly's TV producer Dan Baldwin who is reportedly facing a disagreement with Butlins over the licensing of Gladiators.

According to The Sun, Baldwin's production company, Hungry Bear Media, had secured a deal with resort chain, but tensions have since arisen over certain aspects of the agreement.

Meanwhile, This Morning former host is making significant career moves, with reports suggesting she could follow in the footsteps of the TV legend Cilla Black.

The 44-year-old presenter is said to be negotiating a series of high-profile projects, including a potential second season of Netflix's Celebrity Bear Hunt, as she explores opportunities beyond ITV.