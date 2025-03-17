Sadie Sink confirms 'truth' about 'Spider-Man 4' and Jean Grey speculation

Sadie Sink shares unfiltered thoughts on playing Jean Grey in 'Spider-Man 4'

Sadie Sink is finally sharing her unfiltered thoughts on Spider-Man 4 and the Jean Grey rumours, after the news broke the internet.

During an exclusive interview with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Stranger Things star, who rose to fame after her ground-breaking role as Maxine Mayfield in the Netflix original, addressed the ‘really cool’ rumours surrounding Jean Grey.

She told the outlet, “This is news to me… I have nothing to say about this. The rumors are really cool though… it’s an awesome rumour.”

In response to Horowitz's question inquiring about her knowledge of the character, Sink exclaimed, “I know the character… it’s a great character, so that was cool to read.”

The actress is currently juggling two major projects: her new film Odessa, which premieres on Hulu this week, and Stranger Things season 5, concluding the series this year.

However, rumour has it that Sink has reportedly signed on for Spider-Man 4 and is gearing up for an adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Although other details are still under wraps, fans are adamant that she'll play X-Men's Jean Grey in the film.