Prince William releases meaningful statement as Harry lands in legal trouble

Prince William releases meaningful statement as Harry receives bad news

Kensington Palace shared Prince William and Kate Middleton's meaningful message amid Prince Harry's growing legal troubles in the US.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram page released delightful photos of the royal couple from their joint appearance at sold-out rugby match between England and Wales at Principality Stadium.

The spokesperson of the pair said that the future King and Queen met an environmentalist and introduced his sustainable food packaging to the crown at the Six Nations Championships.

The statement reads, "Great to see @earthshotprize Winner @notpla at The Principality Stadium in Wales yesterday!"

"Their sustainable seaweed-based food packaging debuted at this year’s Six Nations Championships, as part of a multi-stadium rollout in Wales that will replace 750,000+ single-use plastic items at three iconic venues."

It is important to note that William and Catherine issued a new update after the US judge revealed the legal documents which will indicate if the Duke lied on his immigration papers related to drug consumption will be released on March 18.