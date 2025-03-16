Lily Allen ends seven-year hiatus with major music reunion

Lily Allen, who earlier caught her husband David Harbour on a celebrity dating app, is finally making her way back to music after stepping away for seven years.

The singer, known for her sharp lyrics and honest storytelling, has reunited with a Grammy-winning producer, Greg Kurstin, to work her long-awaited album.

Kurstin played a huge part in Allen's early success, helping her create hits like Smile, The Fear, and Somewhere Only We Know.

However, he worked on her debut album Alright, Still and later took full charge of her 2009 album It’s Not Me, It’s You, which made her a household name.

Since then, the American songwriter has hit the big time, teaming up with music icons like Adele, Kylie Minogue, and Harry Styles.

Now, he’s excited to help 39-year-old singer to get back to what she does best.

After years of personal struggles and a fast-paced lifestyle that affected her mental health, Allen hasn’t put out new music since her 2018 album No Shame.

For the unversed, sources said that Lily is still under contract with BMG, a deal she signed over four years ago, and the label is eager for her to drop new music.

An insider shared: "Greg and Lily worked brilliantly together in the past."

"There's no reason they can't rediscover that magic formula for coming up with brilliant songs once again," they added.

The source went on explaining, "No-one is putting pressure on Lily to come up with new material. But she is clearly so talented, and the view is it would be a massive shame if she didn't fulfill her musical ambitions."