Khloe Kardashian envies sister Kim Kardashian for THIS surprising reason

Khloe Kardashian opens up about her envy towards sister Kim Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about her lasting envy towards sister Kim Kardashian over one rare gift.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians on Thursday, May 13, the SKIMS founder flaunted her gift as the sisters travelled to Mumbai, India, to attend the luxurious Ambani wedding.

While the two struggled to keep up with back-to-back events, exhaustion had already set in due to jet lag and late-night celebrations.

The Good American founder revealed, “Kim has a rare gift that she can fall asleep anywhere — doesn’t matter if it's loud, quiet, whatever. I don’t have that ability, normally, but on this trip, I’m turning into Kim.”

Responding to Khloe's comment, Kim clarified that it's not narcolepsy, but rather 'the best' gift one could ever have.

In addition, Kim shared her thoughts on the Ambani family in a confessional, “I actually don’t know the Ambani's. We definitely have friends in common.

“Lorraine Schwartz is one of our good friends — she’s a jeweller — she does jewellery for the Ambani family. She told me that she was going to their wedding and they would love to invite you and we just kinda went on a whim and said sure."

Kim and Khloe Kardashian were in attendance at the Ambani wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in July 2024.