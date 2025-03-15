King Charles delights Duchess Sophie with major honour for Prince Edward

Duchess Sophie's husband Prince Edward honoured by King Charles after he performed a key royal engagement.

According to the royal family's official Instagram page, the Prince of Edinburgh visited RAF Waddington in Lincoln to fulfil an important task.

Buckingham Palace's social media spokesperson shared that the Duke of Edinburgh, who is an Honorary Air Commodore, "visited RAF Waddington in Lincoln to present a new Standard to 51 Squadron."

The King's office released photos from Edward's latest outing and shared, "Once a battlefield rallying point, today the Squadron Standard is a powerful symbol of unity, proudly paraded on special occasions such as Remembrance Sunday."

It is important to note that the Edinburghs are known as the key asset of the royal family due to their determination and dedication in representing the monarch especially since the King and Princess Kate's cancer.

Recently, Edward's wife, Sophie also travelled to New York City to attend the UN’s 69th Commission on the Status of Women.

King Charles' 'secret weapon' highlighted the "important connection between eye health and gender equality" during the UN Friends of Vision group meeting.