Harry Styles tour plans addressed after Sabrina Carpenter concert

Harry Styles fans have been speculating if he is going to perform at The Sphere in Las Vegas and the rumours have finally been addressed.

The 31-year-old, who likes to stay away from the public eye, wrapped up his Love On Tour in 2023 and told fans “Goodbye for now.”

However, despite fans’ high hopes, he will not be performing at The Sphere, according to the venue’s spokesperson.

“To set the record straight, there has never been plans for Harry Styles to perform at Sphere,” the representative told Us Weekly on Thursday, March 13th.

Instead of the One Direction member, they announced that Kenny Chesney, Backstreet Boys and Dead & Company will be performing at the residency.

The As It Was hitmaker performs a limited number of shows and avoids red carpets and star-studded high profile events.

This comes after Styles was spotted at a Sabrina Carpenter concert in London this month.

As soon the video surfaced on the internet featuring Harry sitting in the audience, fans feared that as usual people might start a rumour of them dating.

One of them wrote, “Tbh he’s probably just a fan and enjoys her music. He was seated high up after all and not in any kind of VIP seating.”

Another fan shared a screenshot of a news covered by J-14 questioning if Harry Styles and Sabrina Carpenter friends, and penned, “I’m glad they didn’t assume they were dating. Harry can be friends with women.”