Justin Bieber 'looks downcast' in latest rare public appearance

Justin Bieber surprised fans with his first public appearance after concerns over his health surfaced among fans.

The Love Me singer, 31, was spotted in West Hollywood on Thursday, March 13, heading to a spa.

The singer, who seemed to be heartbroken and indulged in deep thoughts these days, was dressed in an oversized grey hoodie with the hood up, Justin appeared to be alone with no sign of his wife, Hailey Bieber.

Previously, the Never say Never hitmaker, opened up about his struggles with imposter syndrome and mental health challenges in a emotional Instagram story.

He wrote, ‘I personally have always felt unworthy like I was a fraud, like when peope told me I deserve something.’

His heart-wrenching post came after ringing in his 31st birthday on March 1.

Last month , Justin raised eybrows when he shared clips of himself smoking and rapping with a friend, admitting to being high.