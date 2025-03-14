Millie Bobby Brown channels Drew Barrymore 90s look in ‘The Electric State’

Millie Bobby Brown opened up about channelling Drew Barrymore 1992 Poison Ivy’s style in her latest film The Electric State.

During an appearance in the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the Stranger Things star revealed that Barrymore’s blonde curls in the erotic thriller served as the starting point for the look of Brown’s character.

"Speaking of visual references and billboards, is it true I was lucky enough to make your mood board?" Barrymore asked, prompting Brown to reply, "You didn't make it, you were the mood board."

The camera then moved toward the back screen that showed an image of Barrymore in Poison Ivy.

Seeing the photograph Brown enthused, "I'm serious! This was at the centre of my mood board."

Barrymore also noticing the similarity, said, "Oh yeah, that's the hair!"

The Enola Holmes actress explained that the hair department first made her hair quite blonde but given her character’s state, who is depressed and grieving through something, the hair colour gave sense of warmth, hence the colour was then toned down.

What we did was, we let my roots grow out really long as well, so she kind of feels like she's not caring anymore?" Brown said. "But your look was at the centre, and I remember being like, 'We have to replicate everything about this.'"

Barrymore went on to approve her look saying, "You nailed it."

The film follows the story of Michelle and her robot companion as they hunt for her long-lost brother through a post-apocalyptic world in the 1990s. On their adventure, the pair encounter a whole host of new faces, including Keats (Chris Pratt).

The Electric State is now streaming on Netflix.