Kim Kardashian hints at marriage plans in new ‘The Kardashians’ episode

Kim Kardashian looks forward to settle down with her forever husband after her divorce with Kanye West.

The 44-year-old reality star who has previously married and divorced Damon Thomas, Kris Humphries and Kanye West would like a “final hurrah.”

During the Thursday, March 13th episode of The Kardashians, Kim, 44, and her sister, Khloe discussed jewellery after they attended a lavish wedding in India.

"I wonder what my next ring shape will be?,” Kim said. For my last and final hurrah."

Looking back at all of her rings, the SKIMS founder shared, "Number one was a cushion cut, 14-karat," referring to the ring given to her by her first husband, Thomas, which she added, she still has.

The second ring, Kim revealed, was mostly paid for by herself, was an 18-karat emerald cut, "I had to give it to Kris [Humphries] in the divorce."

The third ring finally, from West was a cushion cut, which she plans to give to her eldest daughter, North, “because she was with me when I got engaged."

It’s unclear if the mom of four is currently dating anyone. After her split from Pete Davidson in 2022, Kim has kept silent about her love life.