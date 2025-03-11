Matthew McConaughey addresses Interstellar’s popularity 10 years later

Matthew McConaughey has recently addressed growing popularity of Interstellar 10 years after its release.

During an appearance at the SXSW premiere of his upcoming movie, The Rivals of Amziah King, the Hollywood star was excited for the resurgence in the popularity of Christopher Nolan directed movie, which was released in October 2014.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Serenity actor disclosed that the movie also changed his life and others as well in a good way over the years.

“I have more people in this last year; I think with the IMAX re-release, come up to me than after the release 10 years ago,” said Matthew while interacting with the audience.

The Killer Joe actor continued, “People come up now that go, ‘Interstellar, that's my movie. It changed my life.”

Matthew added, “That one sure as heck has legs, and it's gotten more important to a lot of people here 10 years later than what it's been.”

At the premiere, the Wedding Planner actor also compared his Interstellar movie with his 1993 movie, Dazed and Confused.

“Dazed and Confused didn't do well when it first came out,” admitted the 55-year-old.

However, Matthew stated that now the movie “precedes me everywhere, and I'm happy about it”.

“It's the first movie of all 58 I've done that has that hold. It's almost like a sequel, but it's not a sequel,” noted the Dallas Buyers Club actor.

Meanwhile, Interstellar was re-released by I-Max in theatres across the world on occasion of the 10th anniversary of the movie.

The movie earned around $20 million in the re-runs, making it the highest grossing I-Max re-release in history.