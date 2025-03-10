Celine Dion sets record straight on ‘fake AI-generated songs’

Celine Dion has recently broken her silence after her music career is threatened amid health woes.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the My Heart Will Go On crooner team issued a warning to her fans against “fake tracks” or “unauthorized AI-generated songs “that had been circulating on the internet.

“It has come to our attention that unsanctioned, AI-generated music purporting to contain Celine Dion’s musical performances, and name and likeness, is currently circulating online and across various Digital Service Providers,” said the Canadian singer in her social media post.

It added, “Please be advised that these recordings are fake and not approved, and are not songs from her official discography.”

Moreover, Celina’s representatives stated, “We are aware that unauthorized AI-generated tracks, falsely attributed to Celine Dion, are being shared online and distributed by various platforms.”

“We want to make it clear that these recordings are not authentic, and are not part of her official music collection,” it read.

Celine’s fans took to the comment section and were quick to share their thoughts.

One user wrote, “This AI nonsense is getting out of control. There needs to be regulation on this.”

“What a nightmare for Celine! Thanks for speaking out,” remarked another user.

A third user noted, “It's actually kind of terrifying the way AI is taking over absolutely everything.”

For the unversed, Celina was diagnosed with the incurable stiff-person syndrome in December 2022. She made her comeback at the 2024 Paris Olympics amid her health struggles.