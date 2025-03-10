Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg faces past battle in ‘You’ final season

‘You’ final season shows Joe Goldberg coming face to face with his past crimes

Netflix released the first trailer for season finale of You and Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg is back in his stalker era.

The thrilling trailer was released on Monday, March 10th and it showed the serial killer and his wife after their return to New York City.

“Hello, you. You’re back in the greatest city in the world, thanks to the one person who could make it possible,” Penn Badgley’s narrates as the trailer begins.

“Fame definitely took some getting used to, but to live happily ever after, you had to bury your old self.”

In the past season, Joe had been living a clean life abroad, starting afresh as Professor Jonathan Moore. But this season once again strikes the temptation to continue his past habits as he meets Bronte, played by Madeline Brewer.

“You have a great life. It’s just not worth the risk,” Joe is heard telling himself.

On the other hand, Joe’s wife Kate Lockwood, played by Charlotte Ritchie is confronted with a threat from her twin sisters to want her to step down as CEO.

The situation revives Joe’s past ways as he prepares to get rid of Kate’s sisters, “You want us to kill everyone who’s suspicious of us for the rest of our lives?” his wife asks.

Joe responds, “Is that so wrong if it’s for the right reasons?”

The dialogue follows a sequence of Joe performing brutal acts, as he concludes with a final message addressed to viewers, “As for you, we’re not done with each other, yet.”

The fifth and final season of You is set to premiere on April 24th.