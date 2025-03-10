Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga collab rumours set straight

Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift ‘Mayhem’ collaboration explained

Lady Gaga’s latest studio album Mayhem seems to have the touch of Taylor Swift’s vocals, specifically in the ninth track, How Bad Do U Want Me.

Swifties speculated that the 35-year-old pop superstar might have contributed to the song, but facts suggest otherwise.

Despite it being pop fans’ favourite theory, Rolling Stone confirmed that it is not true.

The Born This Way hitmaker’s seventh album comes after Gaga released her chart-topping hit with Bruno Mars, Die With a Smile. The song stayed on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for five weeks, which made it her second-longest-running No. 1 hit following Born This Way.

The collaboration earned Gaga a Grammy for best pop duo/group performance alongside Mars.

Mayhem features many collaborators in production, including Andrew Watt, Cirkut, and Gaga’s fiancé, Michael Polansky.

Speaking about her creative process behind the new album, Gaga shared, “There have been times in my career where I had an idea in terms of how to conceptually approach a record. But I would say that this album, from start to finish, was like pieces coming together. I did not want to turn it into anything artificial, I really wanted to allow myself to just follow the music. By doing that, it started to slowly remind me of my earlier work.”