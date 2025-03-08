Jennifer Coolidge remembers ‘mean’ Bill Murray from ‘Riff Raff’

Jennifer Coolidge on Bill Murray in 'Riff Raff'

Jennifer Coolidge may be an Emmy-winning fan favorite, but even she isn’t immune to a little teasing—especially from Bill Murray.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 6, Coolidge hilariously revealed that her Riff Raff co-star had a unique way of keeping her grounded.

"No other guy would have given me a hard time but Bill Murray," Coolidge, 63, joked to Kimmel.

Coolidge, who stars alongside Murray and Ed Harris in the crime comedy Riff Raff, admitted that she and the comedy legend developed an interesting dynamic on set.

"I like [Murray] a lot, but he gives you a really hard time about a lot of things," she shared.

One moment, in particular, stood out.

Coolidge recalled a press conference where she got a little too detailed about her character—something Murray was quick to poke fun at.

"I felt like such a chump. I was like going, ‘Oh, my God,’" she laughed before adding, "I know this is going to be a terrible thing to say, but sometimes when guys are a little bit mean to you just for a second, you’re like, ‘Oh!’"

And while most people might bask in compliments at a film festival, Coolidge said Murray had other plans.

"Bill Murray had to set me straight," she quipped.

Of course, Murray has always been one to keep things interesting—whether it’s cracking jokes on set or playing peacekeeper.

He recently reflected on how he stepped in between director Wes Anderson and Gene Hackman while filming The Royal Tenenbaums in 2001.

"Older, great actors do not give young directors much of a chance. They’re really rough on them, and Gene was really rough on Wes," Murray told the Associated Press in February. "I used to, kind of, step in there and just try to defend my friend."

With Riff Raff now out in theaters, fans will get to see a whole new side of Murray—one that’s less about jokes and more about revenge. But if Coolidge’s experience is anything to go by, he’ll always find a way to keep things entertaining.