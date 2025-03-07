Simone Ashley on reprising her ‘Bridgerton’ role with Jonathan Bailey

Simon Ashley reflects on returning to 'Bridgerton' with Jonathan Bailey

Simone Ashley revealed her experience of sharing screen with Jonathan Bailey as 'Kate Sharma' and 'Anthony Bridgerton' for hit series, Bridgerton.

Ashley joined the cast of the royal period drama in season two, then she came back in season three, and now will return again in season four.

During the New York City screening of her new rom-com Picture This, she told the People magazine that it’s a "comfort" to be able to return not only to the characters but also to the story.

"I think all of us, whenever we go back to that set, it feels like it's in its own time capsule," said the F1 actress. "Time doesn't move [there] as much as we do outside."

"It does feel like going back home and it is a comfort zone for sure," she added.

The Little Mermaid star further shared that slipping back in the role and maintaining chemistry with Bailey is totally "effortless."

Netflix confirmed last month that the two of them will reprise their roles in upcoming season four, which will revolve around the love story of Luke Thompson’s 'Benedict Bridgerton' and his love interest Yerin Ha as 'Sophie Baek.'

The streaming platform has not yet announced a release date for the Bridgerton season four, but it is expected to debut in late 2025 or early 2026.