'Scream 7' confirms return of David Arquette's Dewey Riley despite death

OG 'Scream' stars Courtney Cox and Neve Campbell will also return for 'Scream 7'

In the Scream universe, the killer always comes back for one last scare, and it appears that applies to David Arquette’s Dewey Riley as well.

Though he was brutally killed off in 2022’s Scream 5, Deadline confirmed on Tuesday, March 4, that Arquette’s character will be back for Scream 7, set for release in 2026.

Deputy Dewey Riley — who met his end after being stabbed multiple times by Ghostface — joins other previously “dead” characters returning for the upcoming seventh franchise, including Matthew Lillard’s Stu Macher and Scott Foley’s Roman Bridger.

Details regarding how these characters will rise from the dead are unclear as the film’s plot is under wraps.

The film, directed by Scream creator Kevin Williamson, will also bring back Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and a mix of returning and new cast members.

Arquette had previously downplayed the possibility of reprising his role, telling Watch What Happens Live in July 2024, “I don't think so — I mean, I don’t know! I haven’t gotten any calls or anything.” But things have clearly changed.

Cox, who played Gale Weathers, openly supported the idea of bringing Dewey back, telling Variety in September 2024, “Dewey is so loved by Scream fans. They have to figure it out.”

With multiple fan-favorites returning, Scream 7 is shaping up to be one of the franchise’s most unexpected installments yet.

The film hits theaters on February 27, 2026.