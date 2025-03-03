Mike Tindall reveals Zara’s epic revenge with Palace police

Rugby star Mike Tindall has revealed how his wife, Zara Tindall, orchestrated a brilliant prank to teach him a lesson after a late night out.



During a recent charity fundraiser for DEBRA, Mike recounted the unforgettable incident that took place while he was staying at St James’ Palace, home to his mother-in-law, Princess Anne, reported Mirror.

After a night of partying with a friend, Mike struggled to find his way back to the royal residence. Meanwhile, Zara, unimpressed with his antics and knowing he had an early morning coaching clinic, decided to take matters into her own hands.

Calling on the palace police, she set up a wake-up call like no other. 'I was supposed to be somewhere in 45 minutes, but I was still fast asleep,' Mike recalled.

'Zara rang the police post and told them, 'I don’t care what you do, but he needs to be out of there now!''

Moments later, five officers stormed into the room, dressed in full riot gear and armed with machine guns, demanding he get up. "I thought, 'What the f***?!' Three minutes later, I was in the back of a cab with the police waving me off," he laughed.

The story left the audience in stitches, further cementing Zara’s reputation for her sharp sense of humor.

Mike and Zara, who married in 2011 in Edinburgh, have long been known for their playful relationship. Their wedding reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse reportedly featured a vodka fountain, hinting at their fun-loving personalities.

Meanwhile, royal experts have speculated that Zara Tindall could play a pivotal role in the future of the monarchy, possibly taking on a role similar to that of her mother, Princess Anne, when Prince William eventually ascends the throne.