Demi Moore’s Oscars snub sparks controversy in Hollywood

Demi Moore fans outraged over Oscar loss to Mikey Madison

Demi Moore, who was expected to bag Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in The Substance, lost the award to Mikey Madison for Anora.

Earlier this year, Moore garnered her very first Oscar nomination despite her decades-long career which began in the 1980s.

The Ghost star’s win was quite anticipated as she has already won accolades like Golden Globe, Critic Choice Award and SAG Award earlier this year.

Fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their anger on major snub.

One user penned, "Demi Moore should have won that award, Robbed #Oscars2025 #Oscars."

Many viewers noted the parallels between the loss and the plot of The Substance, as one user wrote, "Demi Moore losing to Mikey Madison is basically the plot The Substance."

"The Irony. The Substance literally is everything Demi Moore just went through tonight. Can’t believe they gave it Mikey … unreal," said one fan.

Another noted, "Hollywood rewarding young actress while ignoring an incredible veteran (Fernanda Torres or Demi Moore) is the reason why movie like The Substance is relevant in the society."

"Mikey Madison winning over Demi Moore is a very Substance-y twist. #Oscars," echoed one more.

As per IMDB, The Substance follows the story of "A fading celebrity who takes a black-market drug: a cell-replicating substance that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself."

In addition to Moore, the film cast included Margaret Qualley, Dennis Quaid and Edward Hamilton-Clark.