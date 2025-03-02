King Charles makes big announcement about Buckingham Palace after key win

King Charles is set to bring major changes to Buckingham Palace as a new announcement has been made during the renovation of the historic building.

According to Hello! Magazine, the monarch's office put up an advertisement on the royal household's website for new vacancies.

The King's team need a "junior pastry sous chef, a chef de partie and a sous chef," all positions for the Palace's kitchen.

Not only that, a few other jobs have been offered for administrative and organisational positions as the Palace is currently closed for refurbishment.

Earlier, the royal family website details the need for a £369 million renovation project, which reads, "The building's infrastructure is in urgent need of a complete overhaul to prevent long-term damage to the building and its contents."

It continues: "The most cost-effective way to replace these essential services, and to ensure that The Palace is fit for purpose for the next 50 years, is to undertake a phased programme of works over ten years."

Currently, King Charles and Queen Camilla are living at Clarence House in London.

It is important to note that the new update from the Palace came after the King's historic win as President Donald Trump accepted the invitation to a UK state visit.