Christina Ricci recalls having awkward start with Lisa Kudrow

Christina Perry opened up about having a rocky start with the Friends star Lisa Kudrow.

The two hit actress worked together on the 1998 movie The Opposite of Sex and Ricci tried to appreciate Kudrow’s beloved NBC sitcom.

In an interview with the Entertainment Tonight, The Addams Family star recalled, "I was such a huge Friends fan."

"Well, when I told her that, she thought I have such a sort of deadpan delivery that she thought I was making fun of her," she explained. "And I was, 'No, no, no.' And [director Don Roos] had to be like, 'Oh, no, no, no. She really loves Friends. She's not being sarcastic.'"

By that time, the show about six friends in New York was already a major hit. Meanwhile, Ricci was known for her work in such movies as The Addams Family, Casper, and Now and Then.

Ricci later guest-starred as one of the many as one of Matt Leblanc's many sisters in a 2005 episode of his Joey Tribbiani-centric spinoff show, Joey.

The Opposite of Sex starred Christina Ricci as Dedee Truitt, a pregnant runaway who stirs up trouble when she visits her half-brother, Bill (Martin Donovan), and seduces his boyfriend. Lisa Kudrow played Lucia, Bill's protective best friend who's quite suspicious of Dedee.