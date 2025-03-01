Julia Roberts forgets to bring major item during 50th César Awards

Julia Roberts reunites with Clive Owen as she receives honorary award for her career

Julia Roberts left a key item behind ahead of the 50th César Awards held in Paris on February 28th.

The Pretty Woman star was presented with an honorary César award for her contributions to films during her last three-decade career.

After accepting the award, the Notting Hill actress admitted she had forgotten something important.

"My incredible daughter told me to write a speech but I have never written a speech about myself," she admitted. "It was a complex thing to do and I finally did it. And then um, left it at my hotel."

The César Awards are presented by the Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques and are similar to the Oscars, honouring the best in film for the previous year.

"Thank you to the Academy for this incredible piece of art," she continued. "Any artist knows this is not a singular endeavour so to stand here alone is a fraud."

The mother of three was presented the award by her Closer and Duplicity co-star Clive Owen, who introduced as "One of the best, nicest and funniest actresses of our time."

He added, "Julia has an incredible body of work, she has a connection with the audience full of intelligence, warmth and honesty and still remains fiercely independent."

Before the speech the Leave Behind the World artist was greeted with a warm standing ovation inside the Olympia Theatre.

As for now, Roberts is busy with her next film, After the Hunt, which is slated for release on October 10, 2025.