Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George's artwork featured on CBeebies

Princess Kate and her children’s artwork showcased on CBeebies in a heartwarming family moment

Princess Kate and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, recently had their artwork featured on CBeebies, with the children's TV network sharing their reactions to the royal family's creative sketches.

The artwork, initially shared on Instagram in February, was displayed on the program as part of an initiative to inspire family bonding through art.

The royal family took part in a portrait-drawing activity, using a mix of charcoal and ink to create personal sketches of one another.

Kate introduced the activity to promote her latest early years campaign, highlighting the importance of spending quality time together as a family.

The Royal Family's official Instagram post emphasised that portrait drawing can serve as a meaningful way to connect and engage with loved ones.

Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, all contributed their artistic talents to the project, showcasing their creativity alongside their mother.

This isn’t the first time Kate has collaborated with CBeebies. In 2022, she delighted young audiences by reading The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark on the channel’s popular Bedtime Stories segment.

Following the feature, CBeebies is now encouraging children across the UK to take part in their own creative portrait challenge, inspired by the royal family's artistic endeavor.